Pupils from Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academy took part in Road Safety Week.

It is the UK’s biggest annual road safety campaign and the theme this year was ‘let’s talk about speed’.

During the Road Safety Week collective worship, pupils discussed the dangers of speed on the roads and shared key messages about how to stay safe on the roads including ‘stop, look and listen’ and sharing the Green Cross Code.

The children talked about how to keep safe

The children learnt about stopping distances and why it is important for drivers to keep their speed down.

Our local Co-Op kindly donated ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ reflective arm bands and badges to help the children keep safe when walking to and from school as well as prizes for our Road Safety poster competition.

Year six teacher Miss Worrall said: “Road Safety Week is an important event to remind children of how to stay safe on the roads. We have been impressed by the children’s ideas and suggestions about how to stay safe and promote road safety. Huge thanks must go to the Co-Op for their kind donations.”

Pupils received reflective armbands

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk