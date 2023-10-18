A town private school will be leaving a social media platform as it doesn’t agree with its new paywall strategy or values.

Stamford Endowed Schools has decided to ‘actively disengage’ with the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the merger to co-education this year, there was an ‘extensive audit of the schools’ social media accounts’, many of which belonged to different subject departments.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Our revised communication and marketing objectives are not best served by X, and as a school we must ensure the protection of our pupil, staff and parental information while safeguarding our reputation and the integrity of Stamford Endowed Schools.

“We feel that the uncertain future of X and the increasing addition of paywalls for its services means that it does not align with our objectives or values and is simply not a relevant space for us to be in anymore.”

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July this year.

While the app is free to use it has a paid-for tier known as X Premium, which gives the user a verification tick as well as access to additional features such as longer posts and more prominence and promotion for their content in exchange for a monthly fee.

Mr Musk has also suggested the company could place the entire site behind a paywall.

Some of Stamford Endowed Schools’ subject accounts have had their descriptions changed to reflect they are not in use, while no announcement has been made on the main account, Spede News, which has more than 2,700 followers.

Stamford Endowed Schools will remain actively using Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.