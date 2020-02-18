A school's sports pitches and playing fields looked more like a lake this morning (Tuesday, February 18).

The fields are part of the Stamford Junior School grounds off Kettering Road, which lay alongside the River Welland which is now subject to a Government flood alert.

Alongside submerged goalposts, ducks have been settling on the new body of water.

The playing fields at Stamford Junior School look more like a lake(29510975)

The railway line is not affected because it is built above the floodplain.

The main Stamford Meadows in town is not currently flooded, although the latest flood alert covers this area.

In 2016 rides installed for the Mid-Lent Fair had to be closed because they were stood in several inches of water.

The playing fields at Stamford Junior School look more like a lake(29510966)

Stamford Endowed School's pitches off East Street are also having issues in the stormy weather and part of East Street has been closed while drainage work is carried out.

The Met Office is forecasting more rain this afternoon (Tuesday), tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and on Thursday lunchtime.

Roads affected by flood water.

A flood alert has been issued by the Government for the Welland Valley at Stamford (29510978)

More of the latest news

Read more EducationStamfordWeather