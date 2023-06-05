Car park barriers could be installed at two Stamford School locations.

Planning applications have been submitted for the entrance and exit for the art building in St Paul’s Street and the science block car park in Brazenose Lane.

The application numbers are S23/0960 and S23/0962 with more details available on the South Kesteven District Council website.

The entrance to Stamford School from Brazenose Lane may have a barrier fitted

The school is currently having the science block extended to accommodate co-educational teaching of boys and girls aged 11 to 18 from September.