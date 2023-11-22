Children are putting the fun back into playtime after their school signed up to an outdoor learning scheme.

Gone are the days of pupils being confined to hopscotch on the playground at Langtoft Primary School.

The youngsters are now free to roam the entire school grounds whatever the weather, with plenty of activities to keep them active and spark their imaginations.

Whether it’s wheeling their friends around in a suitcase, whizzing about on a scooter or cooking up a storm in the mud kitchen, all the children from reception to year six have something to enjoy.

Headteacher Becky Wood said: “We have seen such a positive impact on their mental health, behaviour, imagination and cooperation with others since launching the Outdoor Play and Learning project in September. It has transformed the children’s playtimes.”

The OPAL project is supported by Sports England and sets out to ensure every schoolchild has an amazing playtime every day.

Hitching a ride in a suitcase

Langtoft Primary School is the only school in the Deepings area which has signed up to the scheme. Staff receive regular training and support to help them offer the best range of play activities.

Since the project was introduced, the children have been able to access den building materials, a mud kitchen, small world toys, scooters and dressing up clothes. Every few weeks a new play element is introduced during a special assembly where the children help to draw up a list of safety rules.

Mrs Wood said: “After the covid lockdowns we noticed an impact on the children’s mental health so we wanted to promote outdoor learning. We introduced forest school a couple of years ago and the children loved being outside, but at break times there wasn’t a lot for them to do.

“This meant 20 per cent of their time at school wasn’t being used, which is when I started researching and came across the OPAL project.

The boys take a break from den building

“Opening up the whole of the school grounds has been a real game changer. The children are happier and more confident.”

The project has been supported by parents and the wider community who have donated money, time and resources to expand the play opportunities. The next additions will be a sand pit and shelter funded by the Deepings Round Table and Deepings Lions Club.

Ready to race

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk