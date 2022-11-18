A school which required improvement has impressed Ofsted inspectors and been rated 'good'.

Staff at Barnack Primary School have brought 'impressive improvements' since its last inspection in January 2019.

The inspectors' report noted that "pupils' personal development is now supported exceptionally well".

Barnack Primary School head of school Amy Jones and headteacher Colette Firth

Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision were also praised.

The inspection over two days in September found there are still areas for improvement - some pupils don't learn to form their letters correctly, and not all teachers had a good enough knowledge of all subjects.

Reflecting on the inspectors' judgment, head of school Amy Jones said she felt privileged to work with 'incredible' children and staff, adding: "We have seen such huge and rapid change over the past three years to make the improvements, and we continue to have the highest expectations for all of our pupils to give them the best possible start on their education journey.

"I am so pleased Ofsted inspectors have recognised the enormous efforts by all our pupils, staff, governors and parents to get us to where we are now.

"We look forward to the next steps on our journey to excellence.”