A school is now able to build new tennis and netball courts.

Stamford Endowed Schools has been given permission by South Kesteven District Council to create a new sports facility at its site in Conduit Road.

The proposed land is on the same site as the £6.1m sports centre and hockey, rugby and cricket pitches, and hasn't been built on before.

Plans for a new multi-use games area at Stamford Endowed Schools' Conduit Road sports space. Photo: Stamford Endowed Schools

The multi-use game area would provide five tennis courts and four netball courts.

This comes as Stamford Endowed Schools moves forward with its plans to become a co-educational school, scrapping the 'diamond model' where boys and girls are taught at different sites.

As a result from September Years 7 to 11 will move to the St Paul's campus, the current 'boys school', which will see an increase in pupils from 700 to nearer 800.

Stamford Endowed Schools sports centre

Currently the St Paul's campus does not have any netball provision which is a reason for the application, according to the school.

Stewart Dorey, director of operations, said: “With our school changing we have a need for more classrooms.”

He added that creating sports space is the same as an application previously heard by the planning committee for an extension to a school science block, and that any education space should be considered a classroom.

Plans also include a three metre tall fencing around the courts and LED floodlights.

Stamford Tennis Club was initially left concerned by the plans with fears it could lose its long-term home on the existing courts.

However, at a planning committee meeting on Thursday it was confirmed there had been ‘constructive dialogue about extending the current lease’.

A resident of Conduit Road attended the meeting and played a video showing cars leaving the site obstructing other drivers.

They said: “Residents of Conduit Road are fed up with the traffic chaos.”

Adding that the school is ‘not bothering to enforce its social responsibility’.

Coun Phil Dilks (Alliance SK - Deeping St James) labelled the traffic as ‘frankly disturbing’.

Mr Dorey explained that the school has hundreds of available spaces and that anyone attending the site is asked to respect the neighbours. However, the school is unable to enforce visitors parking on a public highway such as Conduit Road.

As a result of seeing the video Coun Dilks voted to defer the application until Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team could re-evaluate.

However a commitment from Mr Dorey that the school would better police parking in Conduit Road and people entering and exiting the car park reassured some councillors.

Coun Julia Reid (Con - Bourne East) proposed it should be approved as ‘it benefits the whole area’, which received a majority vote.

The facility will be available to the Stamford Endowed Schools community as well as other sports groups and local schools.