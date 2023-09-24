Solar panels could be installed on the roof of a primary school.

The Community Inclusive Trust has applied for planning permission to install 72 panels on the flat roof of Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James.

South Kesteven District Council will make a decision on the application.

Solar panels could be installed on the roof of Linchfield Community Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Should all schools look to do the same? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk