Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James applies for permission to install solar panels on the roof
Published: 06:00, 24 September 2023
Solar panels could be installed on the roof of a primary school.
The Community Inclusive Trust has applied for planning permission to install 72 panels on the flat roof of Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James.
South Kesteven District Council will make a decision on the application.
