School staff pushed themselves to the limit as they took on the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge.

Staff from the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), including principal of Stamford Welland Academy Victoria Lloyd, walked 10 peaks in 10 hours on October 10 to mark the trust’s 10th anniversary.

The one-day event which drew in 11 summits over a walking distance of 17 miles saw the teachers encounter difficult terrain and lengthy ascents.

Stamford Welland Academy's 10 Peaks challenge

The challenge required a great deal of endurance and strength from the brave group of staff who completed the Linear Route, which started in Buttermere and ended in Great Langdale.

Despite achy muscles, staff returned to work the following morning.

Each teacher walked to raise money for a charity of their choice with any money raised split equally between them.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Vicky Lloyd

Mark Woods, trustee and chief executive of CMAT, said: “We are proud to be celebrating 10 years of CMAT and providing high quality education for all in our communities.

“This challenge is just part of many activities which will be taking place throughout the year to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and mark this important milestone for the trust.

“CMAT is at the heart of its local communities, and we want to give back to our communities for the support they have given us by raising money for vital causes which have become more important than ever during these challenging times.

“We hope everyone will get behind us and donate to these brilliant causes. Any form of support would be greatly appreciated.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cmat10peaks.