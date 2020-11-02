Home   News   Article

Teachers and school staff can claim discount in Morrisons supermarket in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 08:00, 02 November 2020

From today (Monday, November 2), teachers and school staff will be able to claim a 10 per cent discount on their shopping in Morrisons.

Lasting until after Christmas, the special discount is a 'thank you' to those looking after children and supporting them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Primary, secondary, private and special educational school teachers can claim the discount, as well as all teaching assistants, catering staff, lunchtime supervisors, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

