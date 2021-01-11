Stamford Endowed Schools submit planning application for sports facilities on Kettering Road to South Kesteven District Council and Peterborough City Council
Stamford Endowed Schools has applied for planning permission to redevelop its sports facilities in Kettering Road.
The site currently houses an astro pitch and pavilion but the school hopes to improve the facilities following an increase in participation in sport by girls.
The new plans include the demolition of the existing pavilion, erection of a new sports centre, change of use of agricultural land to a sports pitch and the installation of two replacement sports pitches.