A secondary school is expected to be completely rebuilt within two years.

Casterton College Rutland was earmarked for significant funding as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme in December.

An update from the Department for Education suggests the school could be rebuilt by April 2025, having been assigned to group two of the programme which estimates delivery in less than two years.

Casterton College principal Carl Smith. Photo: Iliffe Media

Principal Carl Smith said: “We now know that in little more than 20 months Casterton could be one of the most state-of-the-art schools in the country, which is excellent news for parents thinking of sending their children to us.

“By the time current year five pupils started at the school, the rebuild could be imminent and there would be no disruption to pupils because a new school would be built in a separate part of the site, and we would simply move across when it was ready.

“We will know more in September but this is wonderful news to end the year.”

The damaged roof at Casterton College following the lightning strike

Casterton was one of only 250 schools placed on the school rebuilding list in December 2022. Its main building was originally constructed in 1939.

When the funding was announced Mr Smith said: "The main part of our school block is very old and in many ways not fit for purpose. It is energy inefficient and with the growing energy prices, it is extremely expensive to keep it warm and it is not really appropriate for education in the 21st Century.

"We have been keeping it together with a bit of goodwill and a lot of hard work, but it is just keeping it together so I imagine that building will get a major refurbishment.”

Some areas of the school suffered storm damage last month. The school is awaiting details from its insurance company before repairs can be carried out.