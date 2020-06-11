Home   News   Article

Casterton College Rutland to work with Oxford University science team to trial rapid Covid-19 tests

By Steve Creswell
Published: 17:00, 11 June 2020

A school is set to help trial new rapid Covid-19 tests that could be a major asset in the global fight against the virus.

Carl Smith, principal of Casterton College in Rutland, says participation in the University of Oxford project will help protect his students and staff, as well as the wider community.

He approached the scientific experts through a parent at the school who works in the field, and his offer was swiftly accepted.

