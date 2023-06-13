A school will reopen for all pupils tomorrow (Wednesday) after suffering storm damage.

Stamford Welland Academy is only open for year 11 pupils today as a result of flooding during Monday’s thunderstorm.

GCSE pupils attended to sit their chemistry exam but all other year groups were asked to stay at home and carry out work set for them online.

Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Google

The damage has now been assessed and the building can open safely tomorrow.

A statement on Stamford Welland Academy’s social media at lunchtime today said: “I'm pleased to announce that after clearance from the electrician, school will be open as normal tomorrow for all pupils.

“We still have lots of soggy carpets and wet ceilings, but we are hoping the warm weather will help dry everything out a bit quicker.

“Thank you all for your understanding.”

A confirmation email will be sent to parents this afternoon.

Meanwhile pupils at Casterton College are still waiting to hear when they can return. The school was also closed today after suffering a lightning strike. Principal Carl Smith said builders and electricians are on site today to assess the damage and a decision will be made in due course.

Morrisons and Lidl also reopened this morning after closing early yesterday during the storm.