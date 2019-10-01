A couple who were married in a school after stumping up some of the money for a wedding licence have renewed their vows.

Lily, 82, and Colin, 87, Johnson who have lived in Langham for the past 17 years, renewed their wedding vows after 20 years of marriage.

Their ceremony was attended by family and friends at the Catmose Club in Oakham on Saturday.

Colin and Lily Johnson celebrating with family and friends. Photo: Alan Walters

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Lily, who admitted she and Colin were taken aback by how lovely the service was, and found it quite emotional.

“My daughter spoke, and my granddaughter did a reading. It was really well done.”

After the service they had a party - and for Lily and Colin, both former dance teachers, it was an opportunity to enjoy a shared past-time with friends and loved-ones.

Colin and Lily pose with their family. Photo: Alan Walters

The couple planned to be married on September 25, 1999 at West Favell School in Northampton where they both used to teach dancing.

However, the school did not have a licence for weddings, so Colin contributed towards the cost of it to make it a legitimate setting for their big day.

The couple both taught for more than 40 years, with Colin also working at a recycling plant and Lily employed at a shoe firm.

“We were both dancers before we knew each other,” explained Lily, “But we became friends in the 1990s through the dancing.”

“Colin proposed to me and although I wanted to wait, we did get married eventually!”

When they married - both in their 60s - they made a promise to celebrate their anniversary properly every five years.

“By doing this, we’ve got lots of photos to look back on, and it will be lovely to look back on all of these memories from our 20th anniversary celebration,” added Lily.

Colin was born in Derby with Lily coming from Poplar in East London.

Lily has five children, 11 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren with Colin having three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Although no longer dancing regularly, the couple enjoy spending their time cooking, with Colin known for his mince pies and Lily for her charity baking and knitting.

She has supported charities for more than 40 years and has raised more than £6,000 for good causes.

“For the anniversary party my daughter and granddaughter did a really good job with the food, but I had also made a few cakes discreetly!” said Lily.

