A food waste campaign is gathering pace after opening its fifth community hub.

George’s Food Hub is now operating at four Stamford primary schools and a church after opening at a new venue this week.

Staff at St George’s Primary School, in Kesteven Road, invited the volunteers to man a weekly stall of food that would otherwise go to landfill.

George Hetherington, Laura Martin, Rachel Fleming and Steve Western at the opening of George's Food Hub at St George's Primary School in Stamford

Forty-four people visited during the first session on Monday.

Executive headteacher Laura Martin said: “I’ve seen other schools joining the hub revolution so made contact with George about setting up here, and within 10 days he had it all organised.

“We’re really pleased to be able to support the scheme.”

Having previously set up Second Helpings in Stamford, George Hetherington left a year ago to set up the new food hub.

His volunteers make 28 collections from shops and food producers each week, receiving a variety of fruits, vegetables, breads and pastries. They are distributed on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis, with no obligation to pay at all if you cannot afford it.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce food waste, but George has seen an increase in the number of people who rely on the service because of the cost of living.

He said: “My aim is to be in all schools. Child food poverty is increasing and teachers are telling me there are children going home to no food.”

George’s Food Hub will operate every Monday from 2.45pm until 4.15pm at St George’s Primary School.

Volunteers also man a hub at St Augustine’s Primary School, Kesteven Road, on Mondays from 2.45pm until 6pm, Wednesday to Friday from 2.45pm until 4.15pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The hub at Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane is open on Fridays from 2.45pm until 4.15pm and at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road on Wednesdays from 2.45pm until 4.15pm.

There is also a hub and soup kitchen session at Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road, on Tuesdays from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Anyone is welcome to visit but there is no parking available on the school sites.