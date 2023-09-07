An adventurous schoolboy has conquered a 35,000ft summit in Africa to raise money for a dementia charity close to his heart.

Archie Smith, 11, spent the last week of his summer holidays climbing Morocco’s highest mountain, Mount Toubkal, with dad Andy for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

Having heard all about his dad’s adventures climbing Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, in February, Archie was keen to join him on a new challenge.

Archie still has plenty of energy left at the summit

“It was a lot harder than they thought it was going to be,” said Archie’s mum, Wendy.

“Every step was a steep climb. Archie did find it really difficult but it should be a good boost for his confidence.”

After 10 hours of solid climbing on day one, they camped overnight, and the next morning began their shot at the summit which they achieved six hours later.

It took the pair three days on the mountain to reach the summit

Descending back down to their camp, they spent another night on the mountain before returning to the start the following morning.

The father and son then spent a second night in Marrakesh before flying home.

Archie did it all while nursing a leg injury, having needed 10 stitches in his shin after cutting his leg while swimming just days before the flight to North Africa.

Archie and dad Andy at the 35,000ft summit of Mount Toubkal

In a hectic finale to his summer holidays, he returned home to Castle Bytham in the early hours of Saturday morning before starting life at Stamford Schools on Monday.

Archie managed to raise £1,500 for the dementia charity, moved to do so after his grandmother suffered with the condition, and would next like to have a crack at Kilimanjaro with his dad.

“He is really proud of himself and so he should be,” Wendy added.

“It’s a hard thing for an 11-year-old to do.”