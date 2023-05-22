A schoolboy walked and cycled more than 150 miles in a month to raise money for children living in poverty.

Harry Truslove completed 18 journeys during April in his quest to raise money for Elong’o School in Kenya.

His longest bike ride was 17.4 miles in Stratford and his longest walk was also his favourite – 7.5 miles around Stamford, Wothorpe and Easton on the Hill accompanied by two school friends.

Harry Truslove walked and cycled 150 miles during April

The seven-year-old raised £1,089.

He said: “It was super hard but I didn’t give up. It was harder than I thought it would be but I was determined to finish it to help the children at the Elong’o School.”

It is part of a twinning programme with Harry’s own school, St Gilbert’s in Stamford. He set out to raise £500 to help the children grow their own food to eat.

Harry Truslove walked and cycled 150 miles during April

Having exceeded his target, Harry hopes the rest of the money can be used to improve the school buildings and buy play equipment.

He has received mesages of support from the African children and plans to join them for a video call.

Harry added: “I have had some amazing messages and videos from the children at Elong’o which have really helped me to keep going. I inspired one of the students, Naianoi, who matched my challenge by running her way to and from school which is 10km a day.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harry150milechallenge

Harry Truslove walked and cycled 150 miles during April

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk