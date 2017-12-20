Schoolgirl grabbed by the arm in Deeping St James

A schoolgirl has reported being assaulted by a man in Deeping St James.

A man described as aged around 30 years, medium build and wearing a black coat assaulted a young girl as she walked passed him on Linchfield Road, between 4.30 and 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday December 19).

The victim and the man were walking in opposite directions and the girl says the man grabbed her arm as they passed. She was able to kick out and run off.

A police spokesman said: “This is an unusual incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who was on Linchfield Road and may have information that will help.

“We have not received any further reports and believe this to be an isolated incident. The young girl was frightened, but not injured. If you think you may be the man involved in this incident, or you are a witness, please call on 101.”

If you have any information which could assist the enquiry, you can also report it:

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime refernce 297 of 19 December;

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency, always call 999