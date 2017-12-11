Schools closed in Rutland after snowfall

Have your say

A handful of schools in Rutland have closed today (Monday, December 11) after snowfall in the area yesterday.

Among those to have closed are:

Casterton College Rutland

English Martyrs Primary, Oakham

Leighfield Primary, Uppingham

Oakham CE Primary

St Nicholas CE Primary, Oakham

Uppingham CE Primary

Uppingham Community College

Police are advising motorists to be cautious on the roads in the icy conditions and to take precautions.

We have been inundated with pictures of fun in the snow - some of which will be published in this week’s paper.