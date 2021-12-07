Stamford pupils will learn more about different cultures as they team up with a Kenyan School.

George Hetherington from Stamford has spent the past two years fundraising for the Osupukiai community, bringing in more than £45,000 to provide a well with fresh drinking water.

Keen to continue improving the village, George has been raising funds for the Elong'o School, which many of the children attend. He has also set up a link between them and St Gilbert's School in Stamford.