Towns schools have capacity to deal with future growth, according to council figures.

Speaking at a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) gave an insight into the latest primary school admissions figures.

All of the children in Stamford were offered a place at their first choice of Stamford’s five state primary schools.

Stamford sign stock image

Coun Cleaver also revealed that these schools have ‘sufficient capacity to deal with some future growth in numbers as the town expands’.

There are also plans for a primary school to be built as part of the Stamford North development.