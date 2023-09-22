A school previously rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James ended the summer term with a two-day inspection by Ofsted.

It was the first inspection since the school became an academy with the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT Academies) following its previous inspection in 2020.

Linchfield Community Primary sch Market Deeping.

In the latest report, lead inspector Shaun Carter described the primary school in Crowson Way as having an “ambitious, caring ethos”.

He added: “Pupils feel valued and secure in this nurturing environment.

“A pupil summed up the views of others well when they said, ‘we are appreciated and listened to here, which makes us feel safe’.”

The ‘buzz around reading’ was praised as was the ‘strong curriculum’.

Pupils were described as holding ‘welcoming and inclusive views towards difference and diversity, and understanding the importance of equality’.

Only two improvement points were made by the inspection team – that teachers should check children ‘s understanding more closely in lessons, and provide examples of what children should be doing, so they were clear of what was expected and how to achieve it.

Katie Brockington became headteacher at Linchfield Primary School when it joined the academies trust.

She has worked alongside the rest of the leadership team to improve the school.

She said: “We are delighted the school was judged as good in all areas and the report demonstrates the considerable change that has taken place at the school.

“I am extremely proud of all the staff and pupils, and I feel the report reflects the efforts of our entire school community.

“We are determined to use this report as the foundation to continue to grow and develop in the future.”