Schools recognised for promoting National Citizen Service programme

Three secondary schools and a college have been recognised for their excellence in promoting the National Citizen Service programme.

Casterton College, The Deepings School, Catmose College in Oakham and The Deepings School were all recognised at the NCS EM1 Champion School Awards Ceremony, held at Leicester City Football Club before Christmas.

The awards recognise the schools and colleges across Rutland and Lincolnshire, which have excelled in endorsing and promoting NCS to their pupils. Each school was nominated by the local NCS delivery team in their area.

Almost 400,000 students have taken part in NCS since 2011, with recent research showing that it improves outcomes for the teens who take part, including increased likelihood of getting into university.

The winners were presented with plaques and certificates by NCS trust partner manager Kate Davis, who spoke at the event.

Graduates of the scheme also performed, while those attending heard a speech about the impact the scheme has had on a pupil’s life.

Vicky Breckin, NCS EM1 regional coordinator, said: “We are proud of their tremendous efforts to ensure that as many students as possible get the chance to benefit from the skills and experiences that NCS offers. We could not reach these young people without the support of the schools and colleges, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”