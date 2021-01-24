Parents are facing the prospect of many more months of home schooling - with the Government expected to rule out a return to the classroom in February.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is believed to be preparing to make the announcement within days. He is not expected to put a precise date on schools reopening, but education leaders expect it will not be until April or May.

A report in The Sunday Times quotes a Government source as saying: "We are in this for the long haul. We are going to start giving parents more information so they can start managing their expectations.