Lincolnshire schools 'may not reopen until after Easter holidays'
Published: 16:47, 24 January 2021
| Updated: 16:48, 24 January 2021
Parents are facing the prospect of many more months of home schooling - with the Government expected to rule out a return to the classroom in February.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is believed to be preparing to make the announcement within days. He is not expected to put a precise date on schools reopening, but education leaders expect it will not be until April or May.
A report in The Sunday Times quotes a Government source as saying: "We are in this for the long haul. We are going to start giving parents more information so they can start managing their expectations.