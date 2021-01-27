Boris Johnson has said schools will not reopen before Monday, March 8, in an address to the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister, fresh from announcing the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths and taking "full responsibility" for the response to Covid-19 so far, told MPs parents will be given two weeks notice of reopening and it will therefore not be possible to do so after half term as many had hoped.

In terms of easing of lockdown generally he said a road map would be announced upon the publication of a report on its affect so far.