A town primary school has been recognised for its excellent teaching of science while another has launched a competition to celebrate diversity.

The Bluecoat Primary School in Stamford has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) by the University of Hertfordshire.

The school, which is part of Meridian Trust, was praised for its high expectations of teachers and pupils and was commended for its ongoing commitment to science leadership, teaching and learning.

Pupils at Bluecoat Primary School enjoying a science lesson

In the report it was noted that the school “has a clear vision for science, which is now being recognised by both staff and children.”

Emma Houlton, headteacher for The Bluecoat Primary School, said: “I am thrilled that we have been recognised for our high-quality science curriculum.

“Our pupils are really enthusiastic about science and it’s wonderful to see them enjoy their learning and showing confidence in lessons.

“I’d also like to thank our parents, who have played an important part in supporting our ‘science at home’ activities.”

There are future plans for whole- school science trips, including a trip to a planetarium.

Science leader, Laura Bell, said: “It’s a very proud day for me and everyone in our school community.

“I’m really grateful to my colleagues and also, to the children, for their continued enthusiasm and passion for the subject that I love.”

The Deepings School has launched an art competition to celebrate its diversity.

The school community has 26 different languages spoken at home, and to celebrate this it has tasked pupils with designing a new welcome sign, featuring the word in a multitude of languages.

The winning entries will form part of a welcoming art installation in the reception area and around the school.

Headteacher Kirstie Johnson said: “At The Deepings School, we believe it is so important that children understand the value of learning other languages and learning about other cultures and this was a great way to shine a light on that.”