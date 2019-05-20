A charity scooter ride has raised over £400 for a fire fighter’s charity.

The Big Man Rideout 2 on Saturday (May 18) was raising the money for The Fire Fighter’s Charity after Doug Edward’s son, Jack, 19, was cut out of his car by a crew from Stamford when he had an accident on the Barnack to Uffington road last December.

Around 70 scooters, mainly Lambrettas and Vespas, met at Burghley House and rode through Stamford and the surrounding villages before finishing up at the Blue Bell in Easton-on-the-Hill for a BBQ.

Gallery1

Doug, 50, who own the Stamford Scooter Centre, said: “It went really well and we had a fantastic turnout.

“We had about 70 scooters and the fire brigade gave us an escort at the front and rear which made quite an impact.

“Unfortunately it did rain for a bit but I can’t control the British weather!

“I’ve spoken to the fire brigade and the early indications are that we’ve raised over £400 from the day.

“I was expecting 60 scooters to come along and if the weather had been good then we could have got a 100.

“We had riders come from places as far away as Milton Keynes, Hull and Sleaford.

“The route was around 28 miles and we stopped off at Hindmarch Garage and they made a large donation which was really good of them.

“We did pass the place on the Barnack to Uffington Road where Jack had his accident on one of the bends but we couldn’t stop as it was too dangerous.

“It’s a strange but good feeling riding with 60, 70 people but it’s always in your blood.

“I’d also like to thank Burghley House for allowing us to use their grounds, the Stamford firefighters, the riders who came along, all the sponsors and Alex from the Blue Bell for putting on the BBQ and the music.

“Without these people, I wouldn't have been able to do it.”

Doug said he chose The Fire Fighter’s Charity because he felt they needed more recognition for the good work they do, like helping his son, Jack.

“The firefighters do such a good job and when you dial 999, they come,” he said.

“They are holding down jobs and when that call comes in, they drop everything and go.

“I wouldn’t want to see some off the things they see. “

“A lot of the work of The Fire Fighter’s Charity is done through rehabilitation and their support.”

Click here to purchase our photographs from the event.

Click here to see a video.