Scooter riders enjoyed a tour of the villages around Stamford during a charity rideout.

Doug Edwards, who owns Stamford Scooter Centre off Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, staged his third 'Big Man Rideout' on Saturday in aid of The National Autistic Society.

Sixty riders gathered outside the Blue Bell pub at Easton-on-the-Hull before embarking on the charity ride.

60 scooter riders joined the Big Man Rideout 3. Photo: Alan Walters

The route took them out towards Duddington, South Luffenham and Edith Weston before returning via Casterton, Ryhall, Uffington and Barnack.

Doug said: "I just want to encourage people to get out on their scooters. It was a really good day."

Doug's first event in 2018 supported Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough after a friend died with cancer.

Scooters parked up at the Blue Bell in Easton on the Hill. Photo: Alan Walters

He then held a second, in May 2019, to raise money for The Fire Fighter's Charity because his teenage son had a road accident and had to be freed from his car by a fire and rescue crew.

Doug explained: "Before he passed away, my friend was quite a 'big man', whereas my son was always the smallest of the boxers at the gym, and the coaches affectionately referred to him as 'big man'.

"As a result I decided to call the event the 'Big Man Rideout'.

This year's decision to support The National Autistic Society was inspired by an acquaintance who has the condition. Proceeds are expected to reach £300.

The event raised money for charity. Photo: Alan Walters

Doug added: "There has always been a personal reason for choosing each charity."

The event was supported by staff at the Blue Bell and charity stickers were printed by Frank Newbon.

The Stamford Big Man Rideout 3. Photo: Alan Walters