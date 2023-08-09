Scouts and their leaders from this area have been evacuated from the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Almost 40,000 scouts from around the world travelled to South Korea to take part in the gathering, which has been cut short due to a typhoon warning, extreme heat, flooding and infestations of mosquitoes.

Over the weekend the UK contingent of scouts was transferred from the Jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul, where they will stay until they are due to travel home as originally planned on Sunday (August 13).

Oliver Timpson from 2nd Stamford Scouts held a fundraising stall before the trip

Oliver Timpson from 2nd Stamford Scouts and Kristian Rushworth from Bourne were among those chosen to take part in the jamboree and who have been fundraising for months to contribute towards the cost of the trip.

Joining them from this area were adult volunteers Will Law and Alex Totaro from Oakham, and Kieron Stewart from Cottesmore. They were due to be part of the 6,000-strong multinational international service team, there to make the Jamboree happen and give young people from around the world a “once in a lifetime experience”.

Last summer, Will said: "I wanted to go to Korea to give young people the same exposure to [the] amazing opportunities that I’ve had in the Scouts. I want to be able to understand the unique traditions of Korea and experience their culture and infuse this into my own local scouting."

Kristian Rushworth from Bourne

Kristian, who attends Bourne Grammar School, had said he was “really looking forward to experiencing the new cultures and making life-long friends from across the world”.

Oliver held a bric-a-brac and fudge stall in Stamford High Street back in April last year, with proceeds from sales split between his trip and the fund for a new scout hut in the town’s Empingham Road.

All UK scouts arrived in Seoul on Sunday (August 6), after it was announced that they would transfer from the site on Friday (August 4).

They have now been allocated accommodation and supported by the UK embassy and the mayor of Seoul to develop a new programme of activities to ensure they still get the most out of their time in South Korea.

Will Law from Oakham

In a statement, Matt Hyde, Scouts UK chief executive, said that as well as the forecast typhoon, other factors had contributed to the decision to move the scouts away from the jamboree site, with the volunteer team also having concerns over enough food and water to supplies, dietary requirements, shelter from unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of its scale.

Kieron Stewart from Cottesmore

