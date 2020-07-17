For The Love Of Scrubs group manning pop-up face coverings stall in Stamford on Saturday
Published: 17:00, 17 July 2020
A group that makes scrubs for frontline workers will be manning a pop-up stall offering face coverings in Stamford tomorrow (Saturday, July 18).
Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland will be on Ironmonger Street for one day only from 9.30am and are encouraging people to drop by and show their support.
There is a suggested donation of £2 for a face mask and £5 for a face covering fabric pack, which allows people to make their own garments.
