A group that makes scrubs for frontline workers will be manning a pop-up stall offering face coverings in Stamford tomorrow (Saturday, July 18).

Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland will be on Ironmonger Street for one day only from 9.30am and are encouraging people to drop by and show their support.

There is a suggested donation of £2 for a face mask and £5 for a face covering fabric pack, which allows people to make their own garments.