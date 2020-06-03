Home   News   Article

For the Love of Scrubs Stamford, Lincs/Rutland receives donations from Freemasons and broadcaster Chris Evans among others

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 03 June 2020

A sewing group led by a theatre costume designer has now provided scrubs and other garments to more than 1,200 frontline healthcare workers.

For the Love of Scrubs Stamford, Lincs/Rutland, run by Miriam Davies, continues to receive support and donations from a range of people and organisations.

Most recently the group received £2,000 from the local Freemasons as well as enough material for 200 sets of scrubs from charitable group Stamford Kiwanis.

Read more
CoronavirusHealthStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE