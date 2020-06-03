A sewing group led by a theatre costume designer has now provided scrubs and other garments to more than 1,200 frontline healthcare workers.

For the Love of Scrubs Stamford, Lincs/Rutland, run by Miriam Davies, continues to receive support and donations from a range of people and organisations.

Most recently the group received £2,000 from the local Freemasons as well as enough material for 200 sets of scrubs from charitable group Stamford Kiwanis.