A town is to get new litter bins after the council decided the old ones were looking shabby.

The bins in Oakham are in various states of decay and those with ash trays attached have damage where smokers have stubbed out on the plastic.

Presenting her report to members of Oakham Town Council, which met on September 6, Coun Joyce Lucas, said: “In order to ensure that Oakham remains a viable and pleasant environment in which to live, work and play, may I draw the members’ attention to the untidy state of Oakham town centre.

Some of the bins are showing signs of decay

"Urgent replacement of some of the litter bins, complete with ash trays, is now required at a number of locations.”

Members voted to replace the litter bins in Church Passage at the junction of Church Street, and at the main level crossing immediately, while those at the Congregational Church and Royce’s recreation ground at the Snowdon Avenue entrance will be replaced as part of the 2024/25 budget.

Some bins are being replaced immediatley, others next year

Stubbing out marks on the top of a bin

Members also discussed replacing a seat outside Wilko's and the one at the main level crossing, but these too will be considered in next year’s budget.