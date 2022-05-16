Traders came up with a novel way of attracting custom thanks to a world-famous street artist and the Rutland Sea Dragon.

The Mill Street Traders Association commissioned artist Julian Beever to produce a 3D chalk pavement drawing of an ichthyosaur outside their shops.

Julian got down to his work on Thursday, 24 hours later than planned because of rain, and completed the project on Sunday.

The sea dragon pavement artwork

The drawing measures seven metres and honours the fossilised prehistoric ichthyosaur found at Rutland Water last year.

The association was formed to connect businesses in Mill Street and work together to drum up trade post-lockdown.

Mill Street jeweller Lucy Flint first suggested using chalk drawing as a promotional tool last year.

Julian Beever at work on the street dragon artwork. Photo: Alan Walters (56680743)

“One of the best in the business lives in Melton Mowbray so we contacted him,” said Chris Gunby, owner of Creme Hair and Beauty.

“Julian said he had always wanted to do something in Oakham because he went to school here.

“When the Rutland Sea Dragon was found, he rang again and said ‘this is what we need to be doing’.

“The money has come out of our subscriptions pot so everyone has contributed towards it.

Palaeontologists working on the ichthyosaur skeleton found at Rutland Water last year. Photo: Matthew Power Photography

“We are all buzzing - his work is amazing.”

Julian receives commissions all across the world, but had special ties to this project, having gone to school in the town.

He has become known all over the world, especially for his anamorphic illusions - images drawn in a special distortion to create an impression of three dimensions when seen from a particular viewpoint.

The drawing has been done on a board, rather than the pavement, and could eventually end up on a wall to extend its life.

Its completion coincided with the first of this year’s Coffee and Cars meetings, one of several events and initiatives the group has launched.

“Before no-one spoke to each other because there was no way to speak to each other,” Chris explained.

“So we set up a WhatsApp group and from there set up a proper association.

“Working together has been fantastic for the street and definitely improved trade.”