Sea of santas in the snow at Burghley Park!

About 500 men, women and children were not put off by the snow and donned Father Christmas suits for the annual Stamford Santa Fun Run on Sunday morning.

The event was organised by the The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley and raised £6,000 for groups it supports such as Stamford youth service Teenzone and Stamford Scouts.

Geoff Hastings, chairman of the committee which organised the event, said: “It was a wonderful sight to see all the Santas go around Burghley which was covered in a blanket of white snow.

“We have had a sprinkling of snow before but never like this. This year we made the decision on Saturday afternoon that we were going to run it, because of all the people that had signed up to run it.

“Through British spirit, we made it work even though the conditions were so bad.

“All these people didn’t let the weather bother them. All the other events were cancelled apart from us.”

Geoff added many people left their cars at home and walked to the event due to the weather.

A team from the Stamford Wildcats Theatre School ensured that festive joy was in the area by singing Christmas carols at the starting point and Wildcats founder Caz Dolby led a much-needed warm-up.

The Wildcats was one of the many teams from groups from the area which took part, as well as Stamford Amateur Boxing Club and Copthill School, in Uffington.

Competitors, who were all handed medals for taking part, were able to gobble up mince pies and sip mulled wine at the finish line, which were kindly donated by Anne Corder Recruitment.

Among those who took part was a Stamford woman who was completing her last of 15 runs she has completed for charity this year. Another of the runners was a jogger from Peterborough whose running route ended in Burghley. After spotting the sea of Santas limbering up for the start of the event, he decided to take part in it too.

Although 500 people were able to take part, 830 had originally signed up.

Of those that were not able to get to Burghley because of the weather was a family of four from Bourne.

Unperturbed, the family decided to pull on their Santa suits and ran around Bourne Wood - and when the Rotary Club were informed of this it decided to give them their medals anyway.

Santas are able to walk or run the course and due to the adverse weather conditions many of the Santas who took park walked the course which was 5km in length, with the option of running more or less.

The event also included a dog show organised by Mutts Nutts, a dog rescue charity based in Stamford.