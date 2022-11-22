A history group is using a £9,500 grant to continue its search for a missing palace.

The Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society (CHAPS) is continuing to look for the former royal palace in Collyweston.

It is said to have belonged to Lady Margaret Beaufort, mother of Henry VII, and was also home to Henry VIII as a child.

The group recently commissioned a ground penetrating radar survey of the Hall Yard area of the village.

The cost of the survey was funded by a £9,500 grant from Augean, a hazardous waste company which has a site near King's Cliffe.

The results of the survey will be revealed at the group's next meeting on December 10.

Ground Penetrating Radar was used for the latest survey in the search for the lost Collyweston Palace

It will also feature a talk by Tracy Borman who will be discussing her new book which follows the history of the British monarchy from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth II.

The event is to be held in St Andrew’s Church starting at 5pm with tickets available online.

