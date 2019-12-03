The parents of a 15-year-old boy from Stamford are desperate to know he is safe.

Jenson Lewis, a pupil at Casterton College, disappeared from his family home in Rutland Heights between 10pm and 5am on Sunday night / Monday morning (December 2).

His mum and dad, Bev and Nick Lewis, are distraught and posted a message on social media last night which said: "Please keep sharing and searching. We want him home."

Jenson Lewis is believed to be wearing the same North Face jacket and carrying a red holdall bag

Camera footage is being checked at Stamford Railway Station today (Tuesday, December 3), and last night friends of Bev and Nick showed his photo to commuters returning to Stamford, who may have seen Jenson on a train leaving town in the morning. Friends of Bev and Nick - including parents and pupils from his school - also helped to search streets and buildings in Stamford yesterday evening, and spread the word so that as many people as possible know to look out for Jenson.

Apparent sightings have been made in Stamford and Peterborough, and these are being followed up by police. Anyone who can help locate Jenson by sharing information on his thoughts before he disappeared or his whereabouts now are asked to call police on 101 quoting Incident 60 of December 2.

Jenson, who plays football and is an accomplished athlete, is mature for his age and his disappearance is very much out of character. He is 5ft 10 with short dark hair. He is believed to be wearing a grey North Face jacket and may have a red holdall bag with him.

