Strict seating plans aren’t just a cause for tension and argument at schools but also councils, a debate has shown.

Where Stamford Town Councillors sit in the chamber was at the heart of a debate on whether historical civic procedures should still be followed in the 21st century.

But it wasn’t because they didn’t like the person they were put next to or even because of politics.

Instead it was about ‘equality’.

Just like in a classroom councillors put their case forward about why they should be able to sit where they want around the old wooden tables.

The seating arrangement has been based on who had served the longest - with the senior councillors and mayor sitting at the front of the room - and who had received the most votes in the last election.

The most inexperienced and unpopular in the eyes of the voters would be lowest down in the ‘pecking order’.

Coun Amanda Wheeler described it as a ‘not a very fair system’ which attracted agreement around the room - particularly from the newer councillors.

But some of the longest-serving councillors who sit proudly in their robes on either side of the mayor had a lot to say about being ousted from their seats.

Coun Susan Sandall explained the history: “For many years Conservatives had the majority of Stamford Town Council.

“They used to select who they wanted to be mayor out of their group, which isn’t fair.

“That’s where they came up with the idea of moving around the table in order of seniority and once you reach a point you are asked if you would like to be the mayor.

“The reason they judge on the number of votes is because if there are 10 new councillors they need an order.”

Her husband Coun Bob Sandall took a different approach to arguing the case labelling no official seating as ‘out of hand’ and branding it ‘discrimination’, accusing the people who preach being equal as picking and choosing.

Coun Marion Pitt added: “We are all equal. There is no hierarchy. We are all here to vote as part of the council.”

A compromise was suggested by Coun Rhea Rayside that they should select their own seats and stick with them for the duration of their term - that way name tags can stay in the same place.

After a lengthy debate this was agreed on and to the joy of the senior councillors they didn’t have to play musical chairs.

Traditional robes, which are worn by past mayors unless they are unable to do so for health reasons, were debated for the second time in less than a year.

Some thought robes should be worn all the time, others when out in public view, with some making the point it should be whether the individual wishes to.

Unimpressed town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg quietly told the chairman, mayor Andy Croft: “You can’t have ‘wish’. You either do it or you don’t.”

Coun Kelham Cooke made the point: “We should not deter anyone from being mayor should they not wish to wear them.

“We just had the coronation and his majesty had a very relaxed take on who should and shouldn’t wear robes.”

But Coun Shaun Ford, who has been vocal about the town’s heritage, hit back saying the robes create ‘a splendid scene’.

After a lengthy debate it was agreed that in civic events and meetings robes should continue to be worn if the senior councillors wish to.

It was also decided that prayers should be held five minutes before a meeting so those who don’t wish to join aren’t forced to, despite objections from Coun Max Sawyer who believes ‘prayers are of comfort to believers and do no harm to non-believers’.

Agreement was reached that the mayoral chains should be worn by the chairman and the mace - which represents the King - would continue to be used in meetings and civic events in town.

