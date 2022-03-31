An award-winning author has released her second book.

Hannah Gold, from Stamford, published ‘The Lost Whale’ yesterday (Thursday, March 29).

The story follows a boy called Rio who is sent to live with his grandmother in California while his mum is in hospital . He goes whale watching with his new friend Marina.

Hannah Gold

He encounters White Beak, a gentle giant of the sea. When White Beak goes missing, Rio must set out on a quest to find his whale and somehow save his mum.

Illustrated by Levi Pinfold, the book has been released just a month her debut novel ‘The Last Bear’ was named winner of the Blue Peter Book Awards.

The Lost Whale is inspired by a whale-watching trip that Hannah took while in Mexico a few years ago after always being fascinated by the animals. She hopes to raise ecological awareness.

The Lost Whale by Hannah Gold

The Last Bear has been shortlisted for the Book of the Year - Children’s Fiction in the British Book Awards and the winner will be announced Monday, May 23.

Signed copies of Hannah’s latest book The Lost whale are available from Walkers in Stamford and is suited to readers aged eight upwards.