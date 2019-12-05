Age Concern Deepings has launched another new minibus- its second in a year.

A launch on Saturday in the car park of Tesco in Market Deeping follows £85,000 of fundraising by the charity, with people called Elsie- like the bus- particularly invited.

The presentation of the second vehicle followed more than £40,000 of fundraising, with proceeds boosted by £12,000 from Deepings United Charities and £4,000 from Tesco Bags of Help.

The Age Concern Deepings Bus

Money also came from private and public donations, including from groups such as Deepings Lions.

Age Concern Deepings committee member Liz Waterland said: “We were amazed we raised the money for the second bus in just six months. We expected it would take two years, but in that time we raised £85,000, enough for two minibuses.

“Our other bus is called Ernie and this one, we have called Elsie, which was chosen in a competition Facebook.”

Liz says the buses have a major impact on the lives of housebound elderly people.

“We use them for a variety of services for people who don’t have access to public transport. The eldest we take out is aged 104. We take people out on regular shopping trips to Stamford, Spalding, the local Tesco. We also have social outings for meals, to the seaside, the garden centre and the Deepings Library.”

“It’s always a door-to-door serviceand is hugely valuable. We service hundreds of people in the Deepings area and surrounding villages.”

Liz added two minibuses are enough for her group. The service is run by volunteers, including drivers and escorts.

Age Concern will carry on with other fundraising to maintain services, buy fuel for the minibuses, plus its other activities including home visits, a befriending service, a Sunday club, lunch club and daycare club.

club.

