Second Helpings, the charity, that serves meals from its cafe on Barn Hill, is hosting a fringe event as part of the Stamford Georgian Festival.

The event on September 28 will feature some of the dancers from Grantham-based Sanserye, who will appear in full costume along with a band called Charlie’s Ant Ceilidh Band. They will be playing Georgian music.

They promise to sound very Jane Austen!

The Dancers from Danserye (16423297)

Furthermore, Charlie’s Ant Band along with Grantham Danserye and Rutland Renaissance dancers will also be running period dance demonstrations and have a go sessions at Barn Hill Methodist Church that day from 1.30pm to 3.10pm and /or 2.30pm to 4.10pm.

Meanwhile in October there will be a folk band popping along to Second Helpings one Saturday lunchtime.

Second Helpings began in October 2015 using food that otherwise would have been thrown away.

The cafe runs on a pay-as-you-feel basis and attracts 100 customers a week.

Second Helpings is a finalist in the 2019 Stamford Mercury Business Awards and was a winner last year.

Further details of Stamford's Georgian festival can be found here and here.