Second Helpings in Stamford releases Christmas video

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:30, 25 December 2020

Now that you've watched the Queen's Christmas message, here's something more local to offer cheer.

Volunteers at Second Helpings, which aims to reduce food waste in Stamford, have released a festive video as a cheery greeting to all those unable to join them today.

Among those delivering the mix of messages, music, recitals and fun are former Rutland Radio DJ Rob Persani, Stamford's poet laureate Rob Elks, The Rev Andy Fyall and Jo Kemp from the cook's team.

