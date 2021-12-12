Second Helpings will bring people together this year as it hosts a Christmas Day lunch.

Last year in the height of the pandemic, volunteers at Second Helpings were forced to deliver the food rather than hosting an 'in-person' Christmas Day lunch.

However, this year with the relaxed restrictions, the team is keen to get everybody together with a meal in Stamford Methodist Church, cooked by the owners of Just So Italian, Alison and Danilo Trozzi, and served by volunteers.

Richard and Julie helped prepare the dinners last year

Nuala McAlister, head of cooks, and Maria Jameel, volunteer, are keen for as many people to attend as possible.

They said: "It's for people who may be on their own. We don't want anybody to have Christmas on their own.

"Especially after last year when we did take away, it wasn't the same.

Danilo Trozzi preparing last year's Christmas Day meal for Second Helpings

"We sent out 270 meals as take away but it's so much nicer to have it in the hall and get everybody together for a fantastic dinner."

There will be a visit from Santa with presents as well as other entertainment.

So far 55 people have got their tickets for the event, with 35 tickets still available.

To reserve a space at the meal speak to Nuala in person at Second Helpings Saturday Café or e-mail cafe@secondhelpings.org.uk to be added to the guest list.

Second Helpings' Community Fridge, located in the passageway alongside Stamford Methodist Church, will be stocked throughout the Christmas period and is open 8am to 5pm every day except Sundays.

To continue to support families during the Christmas school holidays, the Second Helpings cooks will also be preparing children's takeaway meals which will be frozen and available from the Bunker.