Prime Minister announces full lockdown until at least the middle of February with schools closed after coronavirus rates continue to rise
Published: 20:13, 04 January 2021
| Updated: 20:49, 04 January 2021
The country has entered its third national lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this evening that tougher restrictions would come into force in England from midnight tonight, telling people to "again stay at home".
Mr Johnson confirmed that schools would close from tomorrow and that the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson would discuss with Ofqual what would happen with this summer's exams, which are likely to be cancelled.