An author who released her first book earlier this year has published a sequel.

Dominique Allen’s ‘If the Sock Fits’ is the second work in a nostalgic trilogy that offers a gentle and relaxing read.

The setting is the English countryside at harvest time in 1940, with the Battle of Britain in the skies overhead.

Dominique Allen and her sister Kesriel Humphries-Allen

Described as “a joyfully heart-warming, unhurried read”, the book follows on from ‘All for Overalls’, in which young hero Gertie sets about inspiring others in the war effort in rural Lincolnshire.

The cover design is by Stamford artist Karen Neale.

Dominique - or Dommy as she prefers to be known - was working on her trilogy for many years and had been due to start the publishing process four years ago but this was delayed when John, her partner of 20 years, died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The second book in the trilogy

Dommy has dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition that can leave a person with multiple, distinct personalities. It was sparked by a traumatic event in her life 25 years ago.

She now lives with her twin sister, Kesriel Humphries Allen. Kesriel and their mother are the only people Dommy can speak to. To the rest of the world she is non-verbal.

Both the first and second books in the series will be available priced £12.99 each from Walkers bookshops in Stamford and Oakham from Friday, December 4, or at gertiespath.co.uk where there is a £2.99 postage charge.

The final book is available to pre-order.