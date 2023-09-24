It was second time lucky for MorePeople who won the Large Business of the Year award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023.

The Stamford-based firm, which is a specialist recruitment business working in the food and horticulture sector, was pipped to the post for the title last year but was successful this year, despite facing competition from three other firms.

Award judges couldn’t narrow down the field to the usual shortlist of three so instead named Buster and Punch in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and KFE Limited in Market Deeping as finalists alongside MorePeople as finalists.

MorePeople is named Large Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023. They are pictured with Jonathan Blythe, of Chattertons, far right

Taking to the stage with nine other team members, MorePeople director Richard Hanwell thanked the Rutland & Stamford Mercury and Rutland Hall Hotel for “putting on an amazing event, bringing together wonderful businesses and such inspirational people”.

He thanked his team, saying “they are so dedicated and so committed and make big sacrifices in their personal life to come to work”.

Announcing MorePeople as the winner, Jonathan Blythe from award sponsors Chattertons said the firm “stood out with their plans for growth and can do attitude”.

The team from MorePeople make their way to the stage after being announced the winner of the Large Business of the Year award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

“I was almost lost for words,” Richard said afterwards. “Last year, I thought we had a chance but this year the field was so strong, I wasn’t expecting it at all. Just being here is a huge achievement so I am really surprised but I am so chuffed for our team.

“Without them we couldn’t do what we do and their dedication is amazing. I know the other directors Guy and Andrew are doing to be absolutely over the moon.”