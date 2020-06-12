Students in Years 10 and 12 are preparing to head back to school on Monday to help them prepare for next year’s exams.

Head teachers at several schools in the area have spoken about their approach and the measures now in place to ensure the safety of staff and pupils.

Stuart Williams, principal of Catmose College and Harington School in Oakham, said they had already been teaching around 30 pupils - children of key workers - on the college site throughout lockdown.