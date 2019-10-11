A 'secret garden' in is on sale for offers in excess of £12,000 - and promises to give the green-fingered extra room to grow.

The exact location of the plot is only being revealed to those serious about buying, but it's a 10m by 6m space close to Stamford town centre.

Current owner, Hayley Bell, 45, said she hasn't had time to cultivate the plot, and because it's private and quite separate from the home she owns, it would be great as an allotment-style garden for someone else.

The secret garden in Stamford

"I have a couple of people who have expressed an interest, but it is still for sale and in terms of growing vegetables or flowers it's ideal.

"It's a good size and has a summer house, raised beds, it's south-facing and it feels very quite and private, despite being close to Stamford town centre."

Anyone interested in the plot can contact the Bell family 07860 676921 for full details.