Community groups and businesses are invited secure their place at a Christmas tree festival that will bring extra cheer to a town

The delightful event is being held in St John's Church, close to Red Lion Square, meaning lots of shoppers can pop in to enjoy the festive spectacle.

Gill Clarke, president of the Stamford and District Lions Club, which is organising the event, said: "We are looking for groups, organisations and businesses to purchase a tree to decorate.

The Christmas tree festival attracts some lovely exhibits each year

"Each real Christmas tree will be 4ft tall and will be set in a block so they stand up.

"Groups can decorate their tree however they choose. Nurseries and scouting groups might want their children to make decorations, while businesses can be creative too.

"Purchasers can also provide some writing to go at the foot of the tree, describing the nature of what they do, and they can add lights, either battery-operated or mains powered."

The Cards for Good Causes shop is open in the church, alongside the Christmas tree festival

All the trees will be on display for the two weeks from November 26.

Afterwards, those who have purchased the trees will be invited to collect them to display elsewhere, or their trees will be sold on by the Lions Club to generate further funds.

Money raised from the festival has totalled about £2,000 since the event began a decade ago. This year donations will go to Brain Tumour Research charity, which is campaigning to raise investment into finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.

The festival is hosted by St John's Church, which will simultaneously host the Cards for Good Causes shop, attracting huge numbers of visitors in the run-up to Christmas.

Gill Clarke from Stamford and District Lions Club

Groups and companies wishing to use their own trees can do so, as long as this is no taller than 4ft.

To reserve a tree at the festival contact Gill as soon as possible on 07752 607320 or email her at stamfordlions@outlook.com