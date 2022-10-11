Secure your spot at Stamford Santa Fun Run

More than 1,000 Santas swooping across Burghley Park is a sight to behold - and people can sign up now to be a part of it.

The 5km Stamford Santa Fun Run - which people of all ages are invited to walk or run - takes place on Sunday, December 4 from 11am.

A huge fundraiser for local charities and good causes, last year the event generated £23,000, which was shared between MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley’s chosen good causes. People with places can also choose to gain personal or team sponsorship for a cause of their choice.

Warming up for the Stamford Santa Fun Run 2021. Photo: David Pearson

Brian Kearsey, one of the event organisers, said: "Last year’s Stamford Santa Fun Run attracted a sell-out 1,500 entrants and this year we hope to again see all the places snapped up, helping us to raise even more money for charities."

The atmosphere on the day offers plenty of Christmas spirit, with the runners' warm-up set to music, entertainment from local dance and musical theatre groups, plus refreshments.

Each participant receives a free mulled wine or squash with a mince pie, and a finisher's medal.

Entering into the spirit of the fun fundraiser. Photo: David Pearson

Entry for teenagers and adults is £15 (£14 during October), which includes an adult-sized Santa suit that can be kept after the run.

Entry for children aged five to 12 is £8, which includes a smaller-sized Santa suit that can also be kept.

Children aged four and under, including those in pushchairs, are welcome to participate for free with an adult, but do not receive a Santa suit.

The event is the largest Santa fun run for miles around and the safe, off-road course around Burghley Park is marshalled by members of Stamford Striders Running Club and friends of the Santa fun run.

The event is open to all ages. Photo: David Pearson

Sponsors for this year's event include Savills estate agents, BGL Insurance, Cummins Generator Technologies, Buckles Solicitors, Zeeco, BCM Wealth Management, Jensen Security and Fire Systems, Perkins Engines, Upp, Alltech, Five Horseshoes at Barholm, True Potential Wealth Management.

Entry is limited to 1,500 participants and places are sold on a first come, first served basis. In recent years it has sold out, meaning no late entries on the day.

The event is co-ordinated by Stamford Striders in association with The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, and has a 14-year history in the town. Stamford Striders is self-funding and does not receive income or donations from the Stamford Santa Fun Run. Its members support the event as volunteers.

Organiser Brian Kearsey presents 'first place' at the 2021 event to Mark Popple from Stamford. Photo: David Pearson (53517716)

To participate in Stamford Santa Fun Run visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com.